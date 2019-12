Hanford High School senior Tyler Mello is kind of the embodiment of what Fresno State football is all about.

"I like to think so," said Mello, after his recent signing day ceremony at the high school. "Just hard-hitting, blue-collar, play anybody, anywhere, anytime. I like to hit. I like to fly around and hit whatever I can, so when you got the ball, I like to hit you, hard."