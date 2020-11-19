Bulldogs in the NBA Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The NBA Draft took place on Wednesday night. It has been ten years since Fresno State had a player drafted: Paul George.

George, a six-time NBA All-Star, was the No. 10 overall pick by the Indiana Pacers. He is the highest Bulldog ever drafted.

George, now with the Los Angeles Clippers, is one of five players from Fresno State taken in the first round all-time:

2010 – Paul George (10th, Indiana)

2002 – Melvin Ely (12th, Los Angeles Clippers)

2002 – Chris Jefferies (27th, Los Angeles Lakers)

2000 – Courtney Alexander (13th, Orlando)

1984 – Bernard Thompson (19th, Portland)

Fresno State has had a total of 21 players drafted into the NBA dating back to 1958.