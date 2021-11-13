Bulldogs improve to 8-3, beat New Mexico on Senior Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State football team played its last home game of the regular season on Saturday. As is tradition, it was Senior Day.

17 players were honored before kickoff, including running back Ronnie Rivers.

“Just being able to share that with the teammates that I have out there. Of course, none of this is possible without them,” said Rivers after rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown in helping Fresno State beat New Mexico, 34-7. “So just being able to share this moment with my teammates and family and everybody that came to support us is a great feeling.”

Rivers scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter, and that touchdown made him the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns.

Fellow running back Jordan Mims also found the end zone against the Lobos, on a four-yard pass from quarterback Jake Haener in the third quarter. Haener passed for exactly 300 yards in this game with three touchdowns.

“The offseason just really gave me a lot of belief, as well as the guys, that we’d have a successful season,” said head coach Kalen DeBoer, whose team improved to 8-3 (5-2 MW) with the win on Saturday night. “There are certainly some disappointments, but the consistency, I think, at a higher level of winning football games has got the guys energized.”

Fresno State will now enter its second ‘bye’ week of the season before playing its regular season finale at San Jose State on Thanksgiving Day. If the Bulldogs beat the Spartans, and if San Diego State loses one of its two remaining games, then Fresno State will play in the Mountain West championship game.