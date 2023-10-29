FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State football team is 7-1, but for awhile on Saturday night it did not look like the Bulldogs would get there.

Fresno State, which has won two games in a row since losing at Wyoming on October 7th, saw Mikey Keene return at quarterback for the first time in 21 days (since injuring his ankle against the Cowboys). Keene led the Bulldogs to a 31-24 win over UNLV on Saturday night, passing for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

But he also threw two interceptions, and in the final seconds he had to watch on the sideline as the Rebels were in the red zone with an excellent chance to tie the game; they had a wide receiver who was open in the end zone, and he dropped what would have been the game-tying touchdown.

On the very next play, Bulldog senior linebacker (and team captain) Levelle Bailey intercepted UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiva to end the game.

UNLV, which has now lost six straight games to Fresno State, entered Saturday night’s game at Valley Children’s Stadium off to its best start (6-1) since 1984. And the Rebels had a ten-point lead at halftime (17-7) after initially trailing the Bulldogs early in the first quarter, 7-0.

Keene connected with Tim Grear, Jr on a 31-yard touchdown for the first score of the game.

With the win, Fresno State improves to 3-1 in the Mountain West. Its only loss in conference is to Wyoming, and the Cowboys lost at Boise State on Saturday so Wyoming now has two conference losses. (Its other loss was to undefeated Air Force.) The Broncos, meanwhile, are now 3-1 in the Mountain West after beating Wyoming, setting up a showdown next Saturday between Boise State and Fresno State at Valley Children’s Stadium.

At halftime of Saturday’s game against UNLV, Fresno State officially inducted Pat Hill into its new ring of honor. Hill, who was the team’s head coach for 15 years (1997-2011), stood near midfield with several of his former players behind him as his name was unveiled on the side of the press box.