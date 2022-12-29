FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team is 1-0 in Mountain West play after the Bulldogs beat Wyoming on Wednesday night, 58-53.

Fresno State (5-7, 1-0 MW) had a 13-point lead at halftime, then extended that lead to 18 points. However, the Bulldogs shot just 19.4% in the second half (6-31), which let the Cowboys (5-8, 0-1 MW) back in the game.

It was not until a Jemarl Baker three-pointer with 1:01 left that Fresno State had the lead for good (54-53).

Baker, a senior guard, scored a game-high 20 points. Isaih Moore added 13 points and nine rebounds for Fresno State, which will now travel to Logan, Utah for its next game at Utah State on Saturday.