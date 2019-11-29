Bulldogs give ‘thanks’ on Thanksgiving

Just like turkey, family and friends, football is a part of Thanksgiving. With that being said, we asked several Bulldogs for what they are thankful:

Senior linebacker Mykal Walker:

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to be a Fresno State Bulldog. To be able to put on this jersey, the same jersey my dad put on, to be able to just, these guys taking me in and Coach Tedford taking a chance on a D-II kid, I’m thankful for it all.”

Senior wide receiver Derrion Grim:

“I’m just thankful for all my teammates, you know what I mean? Just everything that they’ve taught me. Coming into this year not knowing how to be a leader, they definitely taught me how to be a leader.”

Freshman wide receiver Emoryie Edwards:

“Man, I’m thankful that I got to play this season. I made it in all my games, I made it through the end of the year without a gruesome injury. Just thankful to be here and able to play the game.”

Head men’s basketball coach Justin Hutson:

“You know, I’m thankful for the things that everybody is thankful for. The family. Our basketball family, my immediate family. I’m thankful for the job that we have, and being a Bulldog.”