Bulldogs give ‘thanks’ on Thanksgiving

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Just like turkey, family and friends, football is a part of Thanksgiving. With that being said, we asked several Bulldogs for what they are thankful:

Senior linebacker Mykal Walker:
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to be a Fresno State Bulldog. To be able to put on this jersey, the same jersey my dad put on, to be able to just, these guys taking me in and Coach Tedford taking a chance on a D-II kid, I’m thankful for it all.”

Senior wide receiver Derrion Grim:
“I’m just thankful for all my teammates, you know what I mean? Just everything that they’ve taught me. Coming into this year not knowing how to be a leader, they definitely taught me how to be a leader.”

Freshman wide receiver Emoryie Edwards:
“Man, I’m thankful that I got to play this season. I made it in all my games, I made it through the end of the year without a gruesome injury. Just thankful to be here and able to play the game.”

Head men’s basketball coach Justin Hutson:
“You know, I’m thankful for the things that everybody is thankful for. The family. Our basketball family, my immediate family. I’m thankful for the job that we have, and being a Bulldog.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.