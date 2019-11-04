Bulldogs Give Back: John and Lisa Bonadelle

FRESNO, Calif. – Bonadelle Neighborhoods literally has neighborhoods all over the central valley.

“We just completed a neighborhood up in Merced of 120 homes,” says John Bonadelle. “We completed a neighborhood in Visalia, which was nearly 300 homes. That was about two years ago.”

As the valley has grown, so too has Bonadelle. And John Bonadelle is proud of the fact he is continuing what his dad started.

“Bonadelle Neighborhoods goes back to 1949,” he says. “My dad kinda stumbled into the homebuilding business and built one house, and before he finished it somebody had asked him if it was for sale. So while it was under construction he already sold that house, then he bought the lot next door and the same thing happened over and over again. He just kept buying these lots and building more and more homes.”

Little did he know, decades later Bonadelle Neighborhoods would be known as one of the valley’s leading homebuilders.

“We always say we live here,” says Lisa Bonadelle. “We are at the office, our son is now here. Our name is on the building, our name is on our product. We take pride in that, and we try to take that extra step in doing what we can to make our homeowners happy. That truly is our goal.”

It helps that both John and Lisa Bonadelle were born and raised in Fresno. And Lisa Bonadelle is a Fresno State alum.

“They do a fantastic job,” she says of Fresno State athletics. “And especially now with the current coaches, the athletic department. They’re just really on it.”

Adds John Bonadelle, “My dad, years ago, was a huge Fresno State supporter. They actually had a program called the Bullpups, I think it was. He was the sponsor behind it to get younger and younger people involved. We definitely wanted to support the Bulldogs, not just because she’s an alum, but because it does such a good job of promoting our community. And our community has been good to our family. And so for us, it was a natural.”