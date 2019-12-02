Bulldogs Give Back: HR Mobile Services Inc.

VISALIA, Calif. – Back in 2006, Kenneth Hernandez started HR Mobile Services Inc. with one employee: himself.

“The 100-dollar bill that I have hanging on my wall is a representation of what it took to start this company,” says Hernandez, the CEO, president and owner. “With a bucket of change. And how we had it in our closet, had to go down to the local Save Mart and put it in that machine. That was a very humbling day for us. But that’s how we started our company.”

13 years later, that company has grown exponentially. Based in Visalia, it now has 61 employees and customers in 16 states.

“I still believe in the traditional values that sometimes you just need somebody to be there with you and guide you through that process,” says Hernandez. “And when you have somebody that’s right next to you, that’s able to get on the computer with you or walk you through that format that you’re looking at, I think that’s what gets us over the top. Right? Who does that? And we are a 24-7 company. So that means whenever they need us, we are there when they need us.”

It’s in the name: HR ‘Mobile’ Services. And for Hernandez, the business of getting companies compliant is all about word-of-mouth; he does not do much advertising.

Kenneth Hernandez is originally from Tulare. There are a lot of Bulldog fans in Tulare, and he is one of them.

“The ‘Big Three,’ right?” smiles Hernandez. “When you can have Derek Carr, you know you can have Paul George in there and then you have the Judge, over there, Aaron Judge in New York. Look at that. Think of that!”

Kenneth Hernandez has a unique relationship with Fresno State Athletics. He buys five season tickets to Bulldog football games every season.

But they are not for him. They are for his employees at HR Mobile Services Inc.

“Yeah, we raffle them off, or see how it goes, right?” he says. “And people really flock to go to these games. It’s all about the community. Fresno State is a big plus for us. Right now our business has two employees that graduated from Fresno State that are currently on my staff. They’re well-educated, they know exactly what to do. It’s just good plus. We don’t let our talent go on to San Francisco, our talent go off to Los Angeles. We keep them here. And Fresno State, I believe, is a big factor of that.”