Bulldogs Give Back: Club Red

FRESNO, Calif. – What is Club Red? According to its Facebook page, “a prestigious and exclusive group of former Bulldog student-athletes.”

“The idea that I say is ‘former student-athlete, but always a Bulldog,'” says Brandon Taylor, a former track-and-field athlete in the late 1990’s. “So if you’ve really got that passion for Bulldog athletics, which most of us do from our involvement. We spend quite a bit of time with our teammates, coaches as well. So there’s definitely a home feel that goes along with a lot of the sports. And then that ability to come back home and engage with the current student-athletes in their success.”

In other words, Club Red is a way for former student-athletes to stay connected to Fresno State athletics.

And vice versa.

“Some of the things that we’ve tried to do is really get our student-athletes networked with agencies, organizations, businesses in the area,” says Taylor. “So that as they’re getting closer to graduation they have this opportunity for internships, hopefully for employment opportunities.”

And if those happen to be here in Fresno, all the better. If not, the door is always open for them to come back.

“I feel like Fresno State, the community, it’s great to give back and to be a part of,” says Amanda Nunes, who played soccer for the Bulldogs from 2013-2017. “I haven’t been back since I moved, it’s been about six months. And to come back and just feel back in my nutshell. I don’t know know why any former student-athlete wouldn’t want to be a part of this organization. It’s a family. Everyone is so loving and I love just being a part of this community.”

Adds Taylor, “I wasn’t around when it first started but I want to say about 2012 was kind of the initial push for Club Red. And it’s grown steadily, slowly but surely since that point.”