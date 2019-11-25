Bulldogs Give Back: Clawson Honda

FRESNO, Calif. – Did you know the first Honda dealership in the valley was Clawson Honda?

“I’m pretty excited to say that we have grown,” says Mike Stovall, a former all-WAC lineman at Fresno State who works at Clawson Motorsports. “And it’s been done correctly. We’ve honored Generation X and our generation. We’re bringing on people that want to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

That sounds like something that applies to Fresno State. Being an ex-Bulldog, Mike Stovall would know.

“Coach Hill brought me to Fresno State and he sold me on the small-town, big atmosphere,” says Stovall. “These fans are fanatics, they’re hardcore, all in. Now that I’ve become a local, I’m just as fanatical. I want to see these guys win, I want to see these guys do well.”

Stovall is originally from Nebraska. He played for the Bulldogs from 1998-2001.

“Oregon State was a pretty awesome memory,” he says with a smile. “Beating Colorado, we really started understanding that we were good. But Oregon State was probably the one. ESPN had ranked them No. 1. We wanted to put our talents against their talents and we came out very. very very. victorious.”

Fresno State had a really good team that year: 11-3. 18 years later, Mike Stovall is happy on his team at Clawson, selling cars and motorsports in the area.

While also staying connected to his alma mater.

“For us, we’re Club Red members first and foremost. We’re alumni,” he says, proudly. “So we’re working with and partnering with other alumni to find jobs in the community. So Club Red is a big part of what we do. We’re also Bulldog Foundation members, so that’s giving back in the form of scholarships and that kind of thing. We’re also partnered with BSP, Bulldog Sports Properties. A bunch of different levels, we’re involved.”