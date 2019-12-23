Bulldogs Give Back: Caglia Environmental

FRESNO, Calif. – The Caglias are a big family.

“We had a family reunion in 2015? 2014, remember at Star Palace?” says Sally Caglia. “I think we had 365 on the list, 304 showed up. And that’s the extended families from the two brothers.”

It all traces back to Italy in the early 1900’s. In 1920, Frank Caglia emigrated to the United States. A few years later, his first job was at Electric Motor Shop.

Eventually, he would own the business.

“We have three divisions on the electrical end of it,” says Richard Caglia, one of Frank’s sons. “One of them is electrical contracting, one of them is electrical supplies and the other is electric motor repairs. In the CARTS area we have three divisions: industrial waste and salvage, CARTS by itself and we have Redrock up in Madera.”

Richard Caglia, the general manager of Electric Motor Shop, has a degree in electrical engineering from Fresno State.

Most of the Caglias are Fresno State alums.

Not Sally.

Yet, she loves Bulldog football.

“I’ve been a fan since Jeff Tedford was the quarterback, playing over at City College stadium,” she smiles. “When (Tim) DeRuyter had left and we were looking for our new coach, we were at a football game and right after halftime this tall gentlemen comes up and sits down in empty seats in front of us and I turn to my friend and say, ‘that’s Jeff Tedford.’ He says, ‘no, it’s not.’ I say, ‘yes it is, that’s Jeff Tedford.’ I couldn’t stand it, I finally had to get up and say, ‘aren’t you Jeff Tedford?’ He said, ‘yes, I am.’ That’s one of my favorite memories at Bulldog Stadium was recognizing him and he was the new coach.”

So, naturally, she took a picture with him.

Jeff Tedford has done a lot for Fresno State. But so have the Caglias.

“By living by our dad’s legacy, coming here with nothing and being able to build the companies that we have today, it gives us great joy and pleasure, like it did him, to give back to our community,” says Sally Caglia. “And being an institution of higher learning, a lot of our employees are graduates of there, members of the family are graduates of there, it’s a very important component of our growing up and maturing and becoming citizens of Fresno.”