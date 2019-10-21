Bulldogs Give Back: Brandon Eachus

FRESNO, Calif. – Brandon Eachus was just seven years old the first time he attended a Fresno State football game.

“I started coming to Bulldog games in 1993,” he smiled. “My grandparents started taking me and my brother. I’ve probably only missed maybe four home games since then. So it’s been a fun streak.”

And over the years while that streak has continued, it also expanded. It now includes more and more people, and more and more additions to the Eachus’ tailgate.

“I’m the ring leader, I guess you could say, to where I get a bunch of friends together,” laughs Eachus. “I always tell myself I’m done but I’m sure I’ll come up with something next year. I mean, we got a bounce house. What else do you need?”

Brandon Eachus takes pride in his tailgates. He is all about the details. And he is the same way in his business: digital marketing.

“I’ve always been obsessed with the internet, kind of dabbling in different things way back when,” he says. “So it kind of evolved into me starting other companies and along the way testing out different things. We invest in other companies, and then we use our marketing skills and power to grow that company. So we’re kind of investors and we’re marketing gurus, I guess you could say, for the online space.”

And it has taken him all over the world.

Brandon Eachus has a portfolio of about 12-15 companies. He has an office in Los Angeles, as well as an office in Sweden!

But Fresno is home.

“I feel like Fresno State as a whole is the center of this community,” says Eachus, who has been a Bulldog Foundation member for roughly five years. “So it’s been really neat, as I’ve ventured from just a fan to getting more involved with the program so it’s just an interesting, fun, dynamic of going beyond the athlete. So that’s something I can really get behind.”