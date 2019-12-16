Bulldogs Give Back: Ahronian Family

FRESNO, Calif. – Jeff Ahronian was born and raised in Fresno County.

So was his brother, Jason, his sister, Jill and both of his parents.

The Ahronian family has actually live here for more than 100 years!

“My mom is from the Sanger area, my dad’s from the Fowler area,” says Ahronian. “So we’re from little communities with a lot of history. My brother and I wanted to do a comprehensive exhibit on where our family would come from and the history of the culture in the Fresno County area.”

That is how the idea for an Armenian exhibit got started. It took a year to finish.

“We went out, we raised all the money from the community,” said Ahronian. “It’s all privately funded.”

But publicly recognized.

In 2018, the Ahronians received the Blue Ribbon Award from the Western Fairs Association. In 2019, they became ‘Big Fresno Fair’ Hall of Famers.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my two sons, who put it together,” beamed Richard Ahronian. “So they did all this by themselves and help, a little bit from some of scholars around. But they spent hours and hours on this.”

And somehow, the Ahronians still found time to support the Bulldogs.

The entire family graduated from Fresno State, and stays involved through the Green V Society.

And the Ahronians love traveling to with the football team.

“We’ve been to Ole Miss, we’ve been to Alabama, Nebraska, Washington, Minnesota, UCLA,” smiles Jeff Ahronian. “The big bowl games. So that’s something we really enjoy doing.”

Adds Richard Ahronian, “It’s important to give back to the institution, community, churches, which we do. I mean, they have all been a part of our success.”