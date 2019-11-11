Bulldogs Give Back: 3rd annual ‘Day of Giving’

FRESNO, Calif. – ‘Day of Giving’ is exactly that. It is a 24-hour fundraiser when Bulldogs everywhere are encouraged to give back to their university.

“Our goal is always to just get as many people who care about the university to invest in the university,” says Paula Castadio, Fresno State’s vice president of university advancement. “To realize that it’s really important, that there are power in numbers and that by working together to support the mission and the education of our students, we can do really great things.”

For ‘Day of Giving,’ donors can choose how much they want to give and where it goes. There were 2,161 donors this year from 40 states and ten countries!

They chose to give more than $550,000, a 20% increase over last year.

“We were watching the leaderboard, and it was just constantly churning,” smiled Castadio. “And we could just tell that there was great energy, Bulldog spirit in full force.

“A half a million dollars goes a long way for all the programs that happen across this campus, large and small. So it’s gonna make just a really big impact, I think, on student success.”

No one wants to see that more than President Castro. And since ‘Day of Giving’ is online only, it’s fitting that on Friday he tweeted:

Yesterday, our community came together to boldly support @Fresno_State students — the future leaders of the Valley and beyond. We are overwhelmed by your generosity and Bulldog spirit. Thank you! #FresnoStateDOG — Joseph I. Castro (@JosephICastro) November 8, 2019

“We have a lot of loyal supporters that give to us almost every time we ask,” says Castadio. “And we’re so grateful for that. But what we really want is our alumni everywhere to come together and support. So next year, I think, we are going to put an emphasis on new alumni and friends to come into the fold and help lift up this university.”