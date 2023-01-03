FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It has been eight years since the Fresno State men’s basketball team last beat a Top 25 opponent.

Exactly eight years: January 3rd, 2015.

The opponent was No. 25 San Diego State, and current head coach Justin Hutson was in the building as an assistant coach with the Aztecs.

On January 3rd, 2023, the Bulldogs hosted No. 21/22 New Mexico. And they won, 71-67.

“Well, we don’t play many ranked opponents in here,” said Hutson immediately after the game. “Nevada, San Diego State a couple of times. But proud of the guys, happy that the fans came out and proud that the guys finished the game.”

Fresno State had four players score in double figures, led by Isaiah Moore (16 points). Jemarl Baker, who had scored 20 points in each of the previous two games, scored 13 points.

Jamal Mashburn, Jr scored a game-high 22 points for the Lobos, who are now 14-1. There are now no undefeated teams left in Division I.

The win for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1 MW) is their seventh straight win over New Mexico.