Bulldogs extend winning streak to three with second straight 15-pt win over San Jose State

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Don’t look now, but the Fresno State men’s basketball team is suddenly on fire. The Bulldogs have won three games in a row, and all three of those wins have been by at least 15 points.

On Sunday, Fresno State defeated San Jose State, 80-65, to improve to 5-3 overall (3-3 MW).

“The message really has been just to play together and build some type of team chemistry,” said sophomore forward Orlando Robinson, who scored eleven points and was one of three Bulldogs to score in double figures.

Transfer Deon Stroud scored a team-high 22 points in 23 minutes off the bench.

After a four-game homestand, Fresno State will now begin a four-game road trip, starting in Reno, Nevada on Friday.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com