Bulldogs extend winning streak to three with second straight 15-pt win over San Jose State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Don’t look now, but the Fresno State men’s basketball team is suddenly on fire. The Bulldogs have won three games in a row, and all three of those wins have been by at least 15 points.

On Sunday, Fresno State defeated San Jose State, 80-65, to improve to 5-3 overall (3-3 MW).

“The message really has been just to play together and build some type of team chemistry,” said sophomore forward Orlando Robinson, who scored eleven points and was one of three Bulldogs to score in double figures.

Transfer Deon Stroud scored a team-high 22 points in 23 minutes off the bench.

After a four-game homestand, Fresno State will now begin a four-game road trip, starting in Reno, Nevada on Friday.