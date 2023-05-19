FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State baseball team played its final game of the regular season on Friday night. For the second day in a row, the Bulldogs hosted Saint Mary’s.

They scored 17 runs against the Gaels on Thursday. On Friday, they scored 12 runs. They won both games, with the score on Friday being 12-0.

Fresno State (29-25) scored its 12 runs on 18 hits, four of which came from first baseman Tommy Hopfe. Murf Gray and Marco Pirruccello had two hits apiece, and they each hit a home run for the Bulldogs.

Fresno State used four pitchers on Friday, beginning with Ixan Henderson.

The projected starting pitcher for the Bulldogs in their opening game of the Mountain West Tournament next Thursday, Henderson went four innings and did not allow any runs or hits.

The final score of 12-0 is the Bulldogs’ first shutout since April 15th, when they beat San Diego State, 3-0.