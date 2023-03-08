LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – The season is over for the Fresno State men’s basketball team.

The Bulldogs, the No. 9 seed in the Mountain West Conference Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, lost their first game in the tournament on Wednesday to No. 8 Colorado State, 67-65.

Fresno State (11-20, 6-12 MW) trailed by 12 pts in the second half, but rallied to take a three-point lead with 1:46 left. Senior guard Isaiah Hill led all scorers with 22 points, one day after being named honorable mention all-Mountain West.

Eduardo Andre had a double-double for the Bulldogs (20 pts, 10 rebs).