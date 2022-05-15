YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Angelique Martinez
Posted: May 15, 2022 / 09:50 AM PDT
Updated: May 15, 2022 / 09:50 AM PDT
Fresno State softball dropped its season finale to UNLV 5-3. The Rebels opened up an early 4-0 lead on the ‘Dogs in the second inning.
With the loss, Fresno State finishes the year at 19-36 overall and 10-14 in Mountain West play.
