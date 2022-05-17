In 2017, Fresno State had the distinction of having a Major League Baseball all-star, an NBA all-star and an NFL Pro Bowl player in the same year: Aaron Judge, Paul George and Derek Carr.

It is pretty rare to have three players from the same college with that achievement in three different sports.

Five years later, Fresno State can now brag about something else. On Tuesday, Aaron Judge, Jordan Luplow and Taylor Ward all hit home runs for their respective major league clubs.

Judge, an outfielder for the Yankees, hit two home runs on Tuesday as part of a four-hit night against the Orioles. He now has 14 home runs this season, which leads the majors.

Luplow, an outfielder for the Diamondbacks, hit his fifth home run of the season on Tuesday. It came during the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Dodgers and it was his only hit of the game.

Ward, an outfielder for the Angels, hit his ninth home run of the season on Tuesday. It came in the third inning of a loss to the Rangers and, similar to Luplow, it was his only hit of the game. However, despite going 1-for-5, Taylor Ward is still hitting. 376 this season, third-best in the majors.