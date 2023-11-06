FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – It is basketball season.

The Fresno State football team won the milk can on Saturday and this coming Saturday, the Bulldogs will try to hold onto the valley trophy.

In between, the Bulldog basketball teams tried to retain bragging rights in the city of Fresno.

They did just that, as the Fresno State men beat Fresno Pacific, 77-66, after the Bulldog women defeated the Sunbird women, 70-42, on Monday at the Save Mart Center.

In games that counted for the Bulldogs but were exhibitions for the Sunbirds, newcomers Xavier DuSell (a transfer from Wyoming) led the men’s team with 19 points while Tajia Sta. Maria scored 12 points to lead the Fresno State women.