Bulldogs beat San Jose State for second straight win

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team began the week on a three-game losing streak, and ended the week on a two-game winning streak.

On Friday night, Fresno State beat San Jose State, 79-64.

Sophomore Orlando Robinson once again led the way for the Bulldogs, scoring 23 points and pulling down 14 rebounds for his sixth double-double in seven games this season. Three other Bulldogs scored in double figures, including Jordan Campbell, who tied a career high with eleven points off the bench.

“I think we’re moving the ball a lot better,” said Campbell. “The first few games the ball was stagnant, so the defense wasn’t really moving…it gives everybody closeout situations, and getting everybody paint touches, which leads to good shots.”

Fresno State (4-3, 2-3 MW) outrebounded San Jose State by a wide margin, 47-24, and used a 17-2 run in the second half to pull away.

“I don’t expect to blow the game open. We’re trying to play every possession the best we can,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “Basketball is a game of runs. You want to try to stop them, and you want to try to get them. You know, that’s the way basketball is. But I didn’t expect a run, I didn’t smell a run coming or sniff a run. But I am glad that we got some stops and we took care of the ball and made some shots.”

Fresno State and San Jose State (2-7, 0-5 MW) will play again on Sunday afternoon at the Save Mart Center. Tipoff is at 4pm PT.