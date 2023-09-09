FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State football team played its first home game of the season on Saturday night, against Eastern Washington.

Earlier in the day, Troy lost. That meant that before kickoff, the Bulldogs moved up from having the third-longest winning streak in the country to the second.

They trailed only Georgia.

On Saturday night, they trailed the Eagles in the fourth quarter before holding on to win in double overtime, 34-31.

“Any win is a good win. It’s hard to win,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford, whose team won its eleventh straight game and improved to 2-0 this season. “And this is a character-builder. When you can find a way to win in tough games, then it’s a good lesson. We need to go back to work and we need to improve. We cannot make the mistakes that we made. We made too many mistakes tonight.”

One week after passing for 366 yards, quarterback Mikey Keene completed 23-of-39 passes for 223 yards. He threw two touchdowns, one to Erik Brooks and one to Jake Boust.

Kicker Dylan Lynch missed a 35-yard field goal with :07 remaining that would have given the Bulldogs the win in regulation. Lynch, a sophomore from Bakersfield, redeemed himself in the second overtime, making a 25-yard field goal to give Fresno State a 34-31 lead.

Linebacker Levelle Bailey, a team captain, then sealed the win for the Bulldogs with an interception on defense.

Elijah Gilliam led the Bulldogs in rushing for the second straight week. He had 86 yards on the ground, to go along with two rushing touchdowns.