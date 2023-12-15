FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team began the month of December with a blowout loss to No. 19 BYU. Since then, the Bulldogs have not lost any games.

They have also not left their building.

Fresno State is in a stretch right now of four straight homes games. The Bulldogs won the first two games against Idaho State and Pacific, and on Friday night they beat CSU Bakersfield, 61-58.

Senior guard Isaiah Hill led the team in scoring with 13 points. Hill, who moved into 29th place on Fresno State’s all-time scoring list on Friday, also had nine assists against the Roadrunners.

Fresno State (6-4) returns to the court on Monday night to host Portland State at 7pm.