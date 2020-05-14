Bulldogs and Buffaloes…oh my?

Working Theory: CU really needs to stop scheduling Fresno State.



This pattern is escalating quickly.



2001: Fresno costs CU a National Championship bid



2012: The worst football game in history



2013: 1000-year flood



2020: Global pandemic — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) May 13, 2020

David Carr’s senior season was in 2001. The Fresno State football team won eleven games that year, which began by beating Colorado in the season opener. The Buffaloes would go on to win the Big 12 Championship and play in the Fiesta Bowl.

In 2012, Fresno State defeated Colorado, 69-14. That game was played at Bulldog Stadium, and running back Robbie Rouse became the school’s all-time leader rusher.

The two teams were supposed to play the next year, 2013, but that game was canceled because of heavy flooding in Boulder County.

This year, 2020, the teams are scheduled to play in Boulder on September 12th. That game may or may not happen because of COVID-19.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.