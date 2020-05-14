Bulldogs and Buffaloes…oh my?

David Carr’s senior season was in 2001. The Fresno State football team won eleven games that year, which began by beating Colorado in the season opener. The Buffaloes would go on to win the Big 12 Championship and play in the Fiesta Bowl.

In 2012, Fresno State defeated Colorado, 69-14. That game was played at Bulldog Stadium, and running back Robbie Rouse became the school’s all-time leader rusher.

The two teams were supposed to play the next year, 2013, but that game was canceled because of heavy flooding in Boulder County.

This year, 2020, the teams are scheduled to play in Boulder on September 12th. That game may or may not happen because of COVID-19.

