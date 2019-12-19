Bulldogs add 12 players on National Signing Day

Mac Dalena was already “Bulldog Born, Bulldog Bred” long before he signed with Fresno State on Wednesday.

The senior wide receiver at San Joaquin Memorial High School, who was the MVP of the CMAC this year, has a brother (Frank) who just wrapped up his senior season on the Bulldog football team and his father, Brian, was also a Fresno State football player.

“Just been looking forward to this moment for awhile now,” said Dalena after a Signing Day ceremony held inside the Memorial High School gymnasium. “Now that it’s official, talked to (new head coach Kalen DeBoer) last night, pretty good news coming. And it’s just very exciting to know that I’m officially a ‘Dog, part of the family.”

Dalena was one of three Memorial players to sign with Division I schools on Wednesday. The other two were wide receiver Jalen McMillan (Washington) and defensive tackle Tobin Phillips (Stanford).

“Excitement. Just to go to Washington and play football there is a dream come true,” said McMillan, a high school all-American. “So when it happens, I want it to happen.”

According to BarkBoard.com, Fresno State signed 12 players on Wednesday, eleven of whom are three-star athletes. And four of those 12 are from the valley: defensive back Kosi Agina (Sanger HS), Dalena, defensive back C.J. Jones (Buchanan HS and the son of ex-Bulldog wide receiver Charlie Jones) and linebacker Tyler Mello (Hanford HS).

“You know, being from the valley, born and raised, I just wanted to be able to play in front of the hard-working people that go here, you know?” said Mello, the nephew of ex-Bulldog tight end Duncan Reid. “The tradition, the pride and tradition of Bulldog football, the toughness that comes with it, I just wanted to be a part of that.”