Bulldog women to play for Mountain West Tournament championship

LAS VEGAS – The Fresno State women’s basketball team is one win away from a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs (25-6) advanced to the Mountain West Tournament championship game on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, after blowing past San Jose State in Tuesday’s semifinals, 94-68.

The No. 1 Fresno State women beat No. 4 San Jose State 94-68 & advance to Wed. Night’s MW Championship Game vs. winner of No. 2 Boise State & No. 3 Wyoming, which is coming up shortly. pic.twitter.com/ImnYCvn8uD — Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) March 4, 2020

Fresno State, the No. 1 seed in the tournament and the conference’s regular season champion, got 22 points from Mountain West Player of the Year Maddi Utti, tied for the game high with teammate Aly Gamez. Utti also had 15 rebounds for a double-double.

San Jose State, the No. 4 seed, was led by junior forward Tyra Whitehead’s 16 points and 9 rebounds.

The Bulldogs, who led by as many as 36 points in the game, beat the Spartans for the third time this season. In the first contest, on January 4th, Fresno State came back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win in overtime. In the second meeting, on February 12th, Fresno State won on a last-second layup that also clinched the Mountain West regular season title for the Bulldogs.