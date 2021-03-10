Bulldog women come up short in Mountain West Tournament championship game

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State women’s basketball team will have to wait at least one more year to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

For the second year in a row, the Bulldogs lost in the Mountain West Tournament championship game. On Wednesday, they fell to Wyoming, 59-56.

The difference in the game was the second quarter. The No. 4 Bulldogs (16-10) only scored two points in the quarter, while the No. 7 Cowgirls (14-9) went on a 16-0 run right before halftime.

Fresno State closed the gap to 57-56 in the final seconds and had multiple chances to win the game, but with 19 seconds left Maddi Utti missed a short jumper. Then with six seconds left, Haley Cavinder lost the ball off her knee out of bounds. (She was driving to the basket for an attempt at the game-winning layup, but a foul was not called.) After two Wyoming free throws to make it a three-point game, Cavinder had a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer but her shot was blocked.

Cavinder, the Mountain West Player of the Year, scored 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Aly Gamez led Fresno State in scoring, with 15 points.

Wyoming receives the conference’s automatic berth into the women’s NCAA Tournament. Fresno State’s last appearance in the NCAA Tournament was in 2014, a streak of seven consecutive tournament appearances that began in 2008.