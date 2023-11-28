FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday, the Fresno State volleyball team will play a match at Stanford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It will be the Bulldogs’ first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 21 years (2002).

The first time Fresno State went to the NCAA Tournament was in 1984. The coach of that year’s team, Leilani Overstreet, is impressed with this year’s team.

“I felt that they had all this athletic ability, but nobody to really teach them how to use it,” said Overstreet on Tuesday morning. “When our school hired Leisa (Rosen) and I met her for the first time, I thought, ‘okay, now we can do things with these girls.’ Every single match, they got better. Every single girl, every single match got better.”

Fresno State won the Mountain West Volleyball Championship one year after going 1-17 in conference play.