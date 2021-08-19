Bulldog Stadium will have a new name next year after Fresno State announces a ten-year partnership with Valley Children’s Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – At this time next year, Bulldog Stadium will have a different name.

What name? That is still to be determined.

But it will have something to do with Valley Children’s Hospital, which announced a ten-year partnership with Fresno State on Thursday. Included in that partnership is naming rights to Bulldog Stadium.

“When we started our media production company with myself and my brother, we kinda wondered why there wasn’t a naming rights deal for Fresno State,” said former Fresno State all-American quarterback David Carr, an ambassador for Valley Children’s Hospital. “And we started exploring that with Fresno State’s administration, we found out that it was just because we hadn’t really pushed it, really tried to find a suitable partner.”

The agreement is worth $1 million per year over the ten years, and it will expand upon the relationship that already exists between the two institutions to further the commitment to both health and education.

Among other things, the money will be used for operations as well as scholarships.

“When you work with Valley Children’s, that’s a lifelong lesson for our student-athletes,” said Terry Tumey, Fresno State’s director of athletics. “And for them to go out and meet the community where it lives. I think that is vitally important beyond some of the financial attributes that many people think about.”