Bulldog softball teams remembers Rudy Carrasco, gears up for Judi Garman Classic

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday was a tough day for the Fresno State softball team. One of its own, Kelcey Carrasco, lost her father in a car accident.

On Friday, the Bulldogs open play in the prestigious Judi Garman Classic. That tournament, held in Fullerton, typically brings in the best teams in the country each year. Fresno State is scheduled to play five teams in Fullerton, two of whom are ranked second (Washington) and third (Texas) in the country.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” says head coach Linda Garza. “Obviously we get to play some of the top teams in the country that I’m truly, when looking over on paper and things like that, they’re definitely teams that could be in the Women’s College World Series. So it’s a great test for us.”

Added senior infielder Haley Fuller, “We’re so excited. I think it’s awesome, personally…our team looks awesome, we’re having a great season. So why not put it to them this weekend?”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast