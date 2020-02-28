Bulldog softball teams remembers Rudy Carrasco, gears up for Judi Garman Classic

Wednesday was a tough day for the Fresno State softball team. One of its own, Kelcey Carrasco, lost her father in a car accident.

Heaven gained an Angel 😇 Senior Kelcey Carrasco’s father Rudy, was killed in a tragic car accident weds His vibrant spirit & unwavering support will be greatly missed. By far one of the BEST #GirlDads Please keep this family & program in your thoughts & prayers 🙏🏻#RudyStrong pic.twitter.com/EbLTEjQ5mv — Fresno State Softball (@FresnoStateSB) February 28, 2020

On Friday, the Bulldogs open play in the prestigious Judi Garman Classic. That tournament, held in Fullerton, typically brings in the best teams in the country each year. Fresno State is scheduled to play five teams in Fullerton, two of whom are ranked second (Washington) and third (Texas) in the country.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” says head coach Linda Garza. “Obviously we get to play some of the top teams in the country that I’m truly, when looking over on paper and things like that, they’re definitely teams that could be in the Women’s College World Series. So it’s a great test for us.”

Added senior infielder Haley Fuller, “We’re so excited. I think it’s awesome, personally…our team looks awesome, we’re having a great season. So why not put it to them this weekend?”