FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) -- We are two weeks out from Fresno state football's season opener against Hawaii at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 24.

We should know the Bulldogs starting quarterback by this time next week, and when it comes to the running back position, Fresno State might have a trio of backs anchoring the backfield this season.

The headliner is senior Ronnie Rivers, who led the Mountain West in touchdowns last season, and according to Bulldog offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, has worked hard this offseason and put on some extra muscle.