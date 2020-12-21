Bulldog Insider Tweet of the Week: Is Ronnie Rivers coming back in 2021?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Ronnie Rivers was named first team all-Mountain West on Tuesday, and Fresno State congratulated him on Twitter.

Rivers replied with “To be continued…” and an emoji that left a lot of people confused:

To be continued ….. 🤭 https://t.co/htWwOWtRct — Ronnie Rivers (@lilronnie_20) December 15, 2020

Does that mean, “To be continued at Fresno State next season?”

Or does it mean, “To be continued at the next level in the NFL?”

“Everyone reads into it, right? Including the coaches,” laughed Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer. “But the thing I just give Ronnie credit for, and I’ve said it all along, he loves this place and he wants to give it everything he has. We’re just trying to help him make the best decision for Ronnie. We really are. And we’re doing that with all our seniors, what’s best for them. He’s going through that right now, figure it out. And we’re trying to help him and gather as much information as we can to help him make a great decision. He’s got a great head on his shoulders. He loves this place, I know that for sure. He loves the teammates, he loves the coaches. He’s been all in on his development and he’s come a long ways. Cool thing is, I think there is even further than he can go, you know?

“So I’d love to obviously have us be a part of that, but we’ll support him no matter what he decides.”