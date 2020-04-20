Bulldog Insider topic: Jalen Green did seriously consider Fresno State

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Jalen Green’s announcement this week was affected by COVID-19.

Instead of Green making his decision at San Joaquin Memorial High School on Friday, he instead went back to Napa and announced on Thursday that he was turning professional.

Fresno State was in the mix, though, for the nation’s No. 1 recruit.

“Oh, 100%. Jalen told me that, you know?” said Brad Roznovsky, Green’s head coach for three seasons at Memorial. “And it’s not just because he wanted to call Fresno his home. That was obviously one reason, but I think he really he loved what Coach (Hutson) is doing. He loves the staff over there. And no, definitely, Memphis and Auburn were the two that were talked about a lot, recently. But Fresno State was definitely…if college was an option, Fresno State was definitely in his top three or four.”

Added Chris Haynes, Yahoo! Sports’ senior NBA Insider, “That’s his hometown. He definitely thought about making a splash in his city, putting them on the map for a year. But Auburn and Memphis, those were schools that were ahead of Fresno State. But nah, he definitely had them in consideration.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

BullDog Insider- Play of the Week is Brought to you by

Bulldog Insider Podcast

Bulldog Insider Sponsored by: