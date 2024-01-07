HOUSTON (KSEE) – There is one game left in the college football season: the CFP National Championship. On Monday night in Houston, Texas, Washington plays Michigan.

Most of Washington’s coaching staff was in Fresno as recently as 2021.

“You want to empower your staff. Empower your team to be able to go out there and have a great atmosphere to facilitate an environment they want to be a part of,” said Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, the coach of the 14-0 Huskies who was Fresno State’s head coach from 2020-2021. “Trying to pull out the best in each of them, tap into each other’s strengths.

“To me, it’s a lot of how you build confidence throughout the year, throughout the week leading up to a game.”