FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - KSEE24 will broadcast Fresno State's first football game of the 2020 season on Oct. 24, giving fans the opportunity to watch the Bulldogs face Hawaii at an empty Bulldog Stadium due to coronavirus restrictions.

The KSEE24 sports team, led by Sports Director Andrew Marden, Julia Lopez and Scott Bemis, will helm the production of the broadcasts.