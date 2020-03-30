Bulldog Insider feature: Zach Presno latest to wear No. 27

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Though his third season at Fresno State was cut short due to the coronavirus, Zach Presno will be the first one to tell you he was finally playing like a player who deserves to wear No. 27.

He hit .211 his freshman year.

His sophomore year? .221

This year, his junior year, Presno was hitting .321 with eight home runs and 16 RBI (in 16 games).

The last position player before Presno to wear No. 27 at Fresno State was Aaron Arruda.

Like Presno, Arruda went to Buchanan High School. He hit .318 in his three seasons as a Bulldog, and he was a two-time first team all-Mountain West selection.

Before Arruda, Jordan Luplow wore No. 27.

Luplow, another Buchanan High School alum, wore that number in 2012 and 2013. He left Fresno State as the Mountain West Player of the Year, a second team all-American and a third-round draft pick.

Before Luplow, Dusty Robinson wore No. 27. It was his for three seasons, 2009-2011, and he hit .319, .308 and .310 in those seasons. Robinson left Fresno State as the WAC Player of the Year, a third team all-American and a tenth-round draft pick.

Before Robinson, No. 27 belonged to Steve Susdorf. That was in 2008, when Susdorf was the WAC Player of the Year after hitting .344 with 13 home runs and 88 RBI. And he finished the year as a national champion.

Beau Mills wore No. 27 in 2005 and 2006, hitting 36 home runs in that jersey.

Richie Robnett wore No. 27 in 2004, batting .384 and becoming a first-round draft pick.

From 2001-2003, Casey McGehee wore No. 27. He batted .324 in ’01, .367 in ’02 (with 127 total bases) and .346 in ’03.