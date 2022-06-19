(KSEE) – Fresno State junior catcher Zach Morgan wrapped up the 2022 season as the Bulldogs’ leader in runs with 47. Now, Morgan is looking ahead to the 2022 MLB Draft with hopes of being the next Bulldog to go pro.

“I got in the weight room, got stronger and felt more confident at the plate,” he said. “This season I just tried to do damage as much as I could.”

The Stockton native is one of three finalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award. 97 catchers were named to the initial list, with the winner being announced on Wednesday, June 29th.

“It’s a pleasure to be a finalist alongside two of the best catchers in the nation. I’ve always had it in me,” said Morgan, adding that it has always been his goal to play professional baseball. “Fresno State really has a great program and built a great foundation. So many guys come out of Fresno State.

“To be one of those guys, it’s an honor and a pleasure and to represent Fresno State to be a Bulldog in the pros, it’s an honor. It would be awesome.”

The 2022 MLB Draft begins on Sunday, July 17th.