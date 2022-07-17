FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Valley Children’s Stadium is now the home of Fresno State football. The stadium had previously been known as Bulldog Stadium since its debut in 1980.

“Valley Children’s and Fresno State share a commitment toward the health and well-being of youth and families and our impact will multiply as we work more closely together to lift up our children and our region,” said Todd Suntrapak, the president and CEO of Valley Children’s, in a news release.

Valley Children’s will provide $1 million each year to support facility enhancements and scholarships for Fresno State students.

Fresno State president, Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval, thanked Fresno State alums Derek and David Carr for helping to facilitate the partnership with Valley Children’s.

“Both David and Derek and their families shine brightly as ambassadors for the Valley Children’s Healthcare network and as Fresno State alumni,” he said.

The Bulldogs open the upcoming season on Thursday, Sept. 1st against Cal Poly.