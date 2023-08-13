BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (KSEE) – Believe it or not, it has been six years since Tyler Thomas (who was then known as Ricky Tyler Thomas) was in the valley at Fresno State. A native of San Diego, he was a two-time first team all-Mountain West pitcher for the Bulldogs.

“I would say my biggest memory with Fresno is when we won the Mountain West championship, said Thomas. “Because I know (head coach Mike Batesole) was giving us some stuff before that season, like, ‘oh, we haven’t won the Mountain West in so long, whatever.'”

That was in 2016, Thomas’ sophomore year.

After his junior year, he signed with the Cubs; they drafted him in the seventh round.

“Obviously, the end result is the big leagues, but I kinda just…I don’t really focus on that stuff, I kinda just try to take it day by day,” said Thomas.

Which has not always been easy for Tyler Thomas.

Now a pitcher with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (AA-Mets), Thomas’ professional career has included a trade, time in independent ball and Tommy John surgery.

“I would say maturity has definitely gotten more advanced, just keeping my emotions more intact,” he said. “Trying to control the ballgame, and not let stuff get too chaotic.”

He has certainly been in control in his brief time with Binghamton, posting an ERA barely above 1.00 in roughly a dozen appearances.

“I love being a part of this organization,” said Thomas. “I met them halfway throughout this season, but overall they’ve welcomed me into their family.

“I have no complaints.”