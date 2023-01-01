No. 10 – Remigio’s Remarkable Return

Nikko Remigio’s crazy punt return in the loss at UConn.

No. 9 – Lockridge Locks it Down

Cam Lockridge with a pick-six vs his former team, Hawai’i.

No. 8 – Can’t Stop “Crop”

Jalen Moreno Cropper’s big games at New Mexico and at UNLV.

No. 7 – Davante’s Day

Fresno State retires Davante Adams’ jersey at halftime of the game against San Jose State.

No. 6 – Fife’s Winning Night

Logan Fife gets his first career win (with the help of the defense) against San Jose State.

No. 5 – Perales Punishes “Pack”

David Perales’ big game at Nevada helps the Bulldogs clinch the west division title.

No. 4 – Senior Night

Jordan Mims scores three touchdowns and Jake Haener sets a conference record against Wyoming.

No. 3 – Hollywood Ending

Fresno State finishes off its memorable turnaround with a win in the LA Bowl.

No. 2 – Conference Clincher

Nikko Remigio and Cam Lockridge lead Fresno State to a Mountain West championship in Boise.

No. 1 – Comeback Kids

Fresno State erases an eleven-point deficit late in the final 1:09 to beat San Diego State.