No. 10 – Remigio’s Remarkable Return
Nikko Remigio’s crazy punt return in the loss at UConn.
No. 9 – Lockridge Locks it Down
Cam Lockridge with a pick-six vs his former team, Hawai’i.
No. 8 – Can’t Stop “Crop”
Jalen Moreno Cropper’s big games at New Mexico and at UNLV.
No. 7 – Davante’s Day
Fresno State retires Davante Adams’ jersey at halftime of the game against San Jose State.
No. 6 – Fife’s Winning Night
Logan Fife gets his first career win (with the help of the defense) against San Jose State.
No. 5 – Perales Punishes “Pack”
David Perales’ big game at Nevada helps the Bulldogs clinch the west division title.
No. 4 – Senior Night
Jordan Mims scores three touchdowns and Jake Haener sets a conference record against Wyoming.
No. 3 – Hollywood Ending
Fresno State finishes off its memorable turnaround with a win in the LA Bowl.
No. 2 – Conference Clincher
Nikko Remigio and Cam Lockridge lead Fresno State to a Mountain West championship in Boise.
No. 1 – Comeback Kids
Fresno State erases an eleven-point deficit late in the final 1:09 to beat San Diego State.