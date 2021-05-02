Bulldog Insider feature: Taryn Irigoyen

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE) – Taryn Irigoyen jokes that she is “kind of like famous in Kingsburg.”

Her coach agrees.

“Taryn’s one of those unique talents that comes along,” says Randy Sieger, the girls softball coach at Kingsburg High School. “But it’s not only her natural God-given ability, it’s how hard she works at it and the effort that she puts into it.”

Irigoyen has excelled in two sports for the Vikings: soccer and softball. She has won three valley titles combined in both sports, and she will be playing softball at the next level at Fresno State.

“I mean, I’ve been going to Fresno State softball camps since I was in 7th grade, like ever since I could,” smiles Irigoyen. “And I even have emails at like 13 years old writing to the coaches.”

“I think she’ll fit in really well up there,” says Sieger. “And I think she’ll do really well at the D-I level. She has that kind of ability and that kind of work ethic. So put those two together, and you’re always gonna have success.”

Taryn Irigoyen is a lengthy and athletic shortstop for Kingsburg. As a sophomore, she hit .493 and was named her league’s offensive player of the year. The Vikings went 25-5-1 that season, in 2019, capturing the Division II Central Section Title.

“What impresses me a lot about her is her ability to step in the moment, you know?” says Sieger. “When you need something, and when it’s a big moment, she has no problem with that at all. She doesn’t cower from the big moment at all.”

Maybe because she always seems like she is loose and having fun.

“I’m not really a head case,” says Irigoyen. “I like to keep a smile on my face, just so the crowd knows no matter how I’m doing, I’m not gonna let it get to me and I’m gonna keep playing.”

Adds Sieger, “I mean, all the girls, they gravitate towards Taryn. She’s one of those personalities that everybody loves on the team, and everybody loves being around.”

In addition to standing out on both the softball diamond and on the soccer field, Taryn Irigoyen also carries a near-perfect GPA, was Homecoming Queen and she is involved in her community with food drives and homeless outreach programs.

“I’m a Christian,” she says. “So, like one of the main things is, ‘love God, love others, serve others.'”

“I don’t know that she has an enemy anywhere,” says Sieger. “She’s just got that kind of personality. She’s just a great kid.”