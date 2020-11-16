Bulldog Insider feature: Takeaway Cape

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – What is the meaning behind the green cape that a few of Fresno State’s defensive players have worn on the sideline the last couple of weeks?

“Coach Inge just brought it one day and we all looked at each other like, ‘what’s going on?'” said defensive back Evan Williams.

The cape is lime green with a bunch of dollar signs all over it, and it looks like something The Riddler would wear while he is battling Batman.

“I don’t really know what the dollar signs mean,” said defensive back Chris Gaston, who wore the cape twice in last Saturday’s game at UNLV after each of his two interceptions. “I think it just means we are getting paid.”

There is a story behind the cape, which is officially known as the ‘Takeaway Cape.’

“Our ‘Takeaway Cape’ dealt with some young men that we had the pleasure of coaching when we were at the University of Buffalo,” said defensive coordinator William Inge. “Primarily Steven Means, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons. He is the individual who brought it in and said, ‘Coach, we need to do this’ because we were always talking about how critical third downs were. It was a ‘money down.’

“What it does is it continues to get, and earn, buy-in from individuals on the team one thing that we talk about in our program; on defense, our No. 1 goal is to get the football back for the offense. And for us to have something for them, it just adds a little more motivation to it all.”

“We all want a piece of that cape,” smiled Williams.