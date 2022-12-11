Fresno State senior safety Evan Williams has one year of eligibility left. The Bulldogs’ defensive captain hasn’t decided whether he’s moving on, or will play one more year.

“There’s pros and cons to each path. So, I’m starting to understand that. In a little bit I’ll be able to weigh some of those and be more comfortable with where I stand” said Williams.

After securing the Mountain West Championship over Boise State, the Bulldogs have the opportunity to finish the year at 10-4 after getting off to a 1-4 start. Fresno State is headed to the LA Bowl on Saturday, December 17 and will meet Washington State.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity. Every week we get to come out here while there’s a bunch of teams at home right now that don’t get to go to a bowl game” said Williams.

The defensive back shared he’s been procrastinating on making his decision but doesn’t want it to be a distraction ahead of another PAC-12 test in Washington State. “I don’t want it to get in the way of my preparation of the game or finals week. I’ve been focused on handling business a little bit.”

Williams noted that a few weeks after the LA Bowl he’ll have a decision made after sitting down and discussing his options with his family. The Bulldogs and Cougars meet on Saturday, December 17 at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.