FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Wednesday, Ryan Overland was named the ninth head coach in Fresno State baseball history. On Thursday, he was officially introduced as head coach of the Diamond ‘Dogs.

Overland was the interim head coach this past season, leading Fresno State to a 30-27 record after the retirement of Mike Batesole in December.

It was Fresno State’s first 30-win season since 2019.

“To lead this program, one that I’ve been a part of for more than half my life now. Coming here as an 18-year-old as a player, as an assistant coach and now to be here today as the head coach is an incredible honor,” said Overland. “And I can’t be more thankful for this opportunity.”

Ryan Overland has coached with the Bulldogs for 13 years. During that time, he has helped produce six All-Americans and 63 all-conference selections.

“When you become a Bulldog, you get a bond for life with the other Bulldogs. I’ve had the opportunity to feel that as a player and now as a coach,” said Overland, who played at Fresno State from 2005-2008 as a catcher.

Overland was a member of the 2008 team that won the national championship.

Ryan Overland is following in the footsteps of his former head coach, Mike Batesole, who led Fresno State for 20 years.

“Sometimes people believe in you before you believe in yourself, see things in you before you see it,” he said. “(Mike) Batesole did that for me a number of times. I’ll never be able to thank him enough for what he’s done for me.”

The current Diamond ‘Dogs have been supportive of Overland throughout his interim season.

“Its easy for a coach to get caught up in his players during their time here. But, for him to be so invested in us that he cares about our future after baseball, that’s just a great guy” said freshman pitcher Jack Anker.

Adds freshman pitcher Roman Angelo, “That guy is a national championship player. To do that, you’ve gotta be able to perform under pressure. That guy has coached under pressure all year, whether he’s gonna say that or not.

“I don’t think there’s a doubt in my mind he can do what those guys have done, or even better.”