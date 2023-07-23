LAS VEGAS (KSEE) – On October 29th, 2022, Fresno State hosted San Diego State at Valley Children’s Stadium. That was the game in which quarterback Jake Haener and defensive back Evan Williams both returned from injuries.

Before the game, that was the big storyline: the two captains back on the field.

After the game, the big storyline was how the game ended.

“Yeah. It’s hard to talk about that one. It’s hard to talk about that one for sure,” said San Diego State senior tight end Mark Redman. “Definitely leaves a chip on our shoulder.”

Because San Diego State should have won.

The Aztecs led for most of the game, and their lead was eleven points in the final two minutes.

“It’s kinda tough, you know? Not gonna even lie, that’s a game, film, I watch every day or every other day,” said San Diego State senior defensive back Cedarious Barfield. “Every time people mention Fresno State or just Fresno in general, the area, it kinda takes you back to that game.”

The sequence was as follows:

A touchdown by Jordan Mims.

A two-point conversion by Zane Pope.

An onside kick by Dylan Lynch, recovered by Pope.

A touchdown by Nikko Remigio.

An extra point by Abe Montano.

That is how the Bulldogs scored 15 points in a span of 13 seconds.

“It’s one of those games that after, it’s like, it was like a movie. You know?” said Barfield. “You kinda see it on TV or you’re kinda watching it, and you’re like, ‘oh wow, like that’s crazy, that would never happen to me.'”

Even after the Remigio touchdown, San Diego State still had a chance to win the game. The Aztecs had the ball, down by four points, with just under one minute to play.

But quarterback Jalen Mayden threw an interception, and that sealed the win for the Bulldogs.

“You know, when I played at Ball State as a freshman, we were playing Indiana State and we scored 14 points in 59 seconds to win the game. So it kinda brought back that memory,” said San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke. “You know, it’s something that’s a teaching moment.

“We gotta finish better.”