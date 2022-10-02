FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) Fresno State quarterback Logan Fife made his first career start on Saturday at UConn. The Bulldogs suffered a 19-14 loss to the Huskies, UConn’s first victory over an FBS program since 2019.

Fife finished 16 of 22 with 157 yards and two interceptions.

Logan Fife grew up in Tracy and attended Bulldog games as a child.

“Its a little surreal,” he said earlier this week. “I’m definitely excited but don’t want the moment to get too big.”

Since being named the team’s starter last week, Logan Fife had more reps in practice than usual. Jake Haener is “week to week,” according to Coach Tedford, after the senior got injured in the second half of the USC game.

“These guys believe in me and I believe in them,” said Fife. “It really just comes down to what Tedford tells us all the time, getting our athletes the ball and let those guys win the game for us.”

Logan Fife and the Bulldogs look to bounce back on Saturday when they begin Mountain West play on the road at Boise State. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:45pm PT.