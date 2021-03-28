Bulldog Insider feature: one more year for Ronnie Rivers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Back in January, Bulldog senior Ronnie Rivers had a decision to make.

“I had a long conversation with the coaches and my family,” said Rivers.

“He even kind of pushed me ’til the very end,” smiled Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer.

Rivers’ decision was this: should he take advantage of the extra year of college eligibility being offered because of the coronavirus pandemic, or should he enter his name into the NFL Draft?

“I definitely had a few phone calls with him,” said quarterback Jake Haener. “Just wanted to make the best decision for him.”

Said Rivers, “I just felt like it was only right to come back and give this another shot.”

Ronnie Rivers’ decision to return was guided by his desire to win another championship. And because, as the running back said in his Twitter post announcing he was coming back, he’s “got some records to break.”

“Definitely would like to get a record under my belt, after working so hard,” said Rivers. “I think it’s only right to go out there and get one more.”

“One more” means one more touchdown as a Bulldog. That is what Ronnie Rivers needs to become Fresno State’s all-time leader in career touchdowns at Fresno State.

It is a record that looked to be easily within reach last season, until the season got shortened to only six games due to COVID-19. And Rivers missed most of the last six quarters of that schedule with a lower leg injury.

“You know, if Ronnie sets that record, which we all know he’s going to, that can’t be taken away from him,” said Haener. “And he’s gonna be able to put his name up there forever. And, you know, his dad was one of the Bulldog greats. And just continuing the legacy of the Rivers name is something that he’s gonna be able to tell his kids about.”

Individual records are nice, but as Rivers found out in 2018, it is team success that will truly magnify someone’s Bulldog legacy.

“I want to go out a champion,” said Rivers. “And I really feel like this team has the capability and heart and everything to get that done.”