TEMPE, Ariz. (KSEE) – If the Fresno State wrestling program had not been eliminated, who knows how many individuals would be on their way to the NCAA championships this week.

“I’m in such a great position. I’m so thankful for where I am right now.”

Where Kyle Parco is, is Arizona State.

But it is actually not the school where he initially planned to transfer after learning in October of 2020 that Fresno State would be cutting its program. When Parco reopened his recruitment, he committed to Utah Valley.

But he has found a home at ASU. And he has found success.

“It was a great feeling being on a championship team,” said Parco, referencing Arizona State’s victory in the Pac-12 championship last Sunday. “This is the first time I have been on a team that is conference champions, so that is really exciting.”

The Sun Devils won the Pac-12 championship by literally the slimmest of margins: half of one point! Kyle Parco contributed, winning the individual conference title at 149 pounds.

“I think the fact that we’re so different is awesome because you look up and down the lineup, not just down our starters but the rest of the team too. We’re all different,” said Parco.” And everyone has different strengths and weakness. But we’re all working towards one goal.”

He was working towards that goal one year ago at Fresno State.

In 2021, Kyle Parco finished third individually at the Big 12 championship. At the NCAA championships, he finished sixth, becoming an all-American.

“Going into it this year, I’m not really thinking about what I did last year. As far as I’m concerned, I didn’t all-American last year,” he said. “So I go into everything with a new mindset, fresh. This tournament, the crazy thing about this tournament is no matter what you did last year you could have different circumstances or outcome this year.

“But my goal is the same, my goal is to be a national champ. So I think focusing on that, not focusing on numbers.”