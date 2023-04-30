(KSEE) – On Saturday, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was drafted in the fourth round by the New Orleans Saints (No. 127 overall). He is the first Fresno State quarterback to get drafted since Derek Carr in 2014, and now he and Carr are teammates.

The two former Bulldogs have quite a bit in common.

Like Haener, Carr also led Fresno State to a Mountain West championship.

“Its so surreal I can’t even put it into words right now. I just got off the phone with Derek and I’m so excited to learn from him,” said Haener shortly after hearing his name called.

During his senior season, 2022, Jake Haener missed four games for the Bulldogs. However, he still threw for 2,896 yards and 20 touchdowns. Haener is the 110th NFL draft pick in Fresno State history, and the ninth Bulldog quarterback to be selected.

“He’s extremely smart and highly competitive. His decision-making and processing is outstanding,” said Dennis Allen, head coach of the New Orleans Saints. “He throws the ball with timing and accuracy.”

The 5’11” QB added that he grew up idolizing Drew Brees, and that is the reason why he chose to wear No. 9.

“I wanted to look at somebody that emulated what I could be,” said Haener. “He did everything the right way. The way that his teammates rose to the occasion because of his passion was contagious.”

One day after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints, Jake Haener changed his social media profile photo to a picture of him as a child wearing a Saints jersey.